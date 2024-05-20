Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Disturbing storyline for Toyah Battersby began over two decades ago in Coronation Street

Coronation Street fans have called for a disturbing storyline to be axed. The upcoming story involves Toyah Battersby, played by actress Georgia Taylor, and a hidden dead baby.

The ITV soap bosses revealed the upcoming storyline will feature Toyah Battersby had a secret baby and buried it in the nearby park after being raped over two decades ago. Toyah will soon find out that the land is about to be dug up and fears her secret will come out.

According to The Sun a source said: “Aside from the fact that viewers want entertainment, this is still an incredibly dark and ambitious storyline, and some longtime fans may decide to pick apart the holes.

“It all played out on screen, the brutal attack, the aftermath, so for it to now transpire that she became pregnant from the rape, suffered a stillbirth all alone before burying her dead baby at The Red Rec has raised quite a few eyebrows on set. It’s not going to go down well.”

The announcement of the new storyline hasn’t gone down well with Corrie fans. Taking to social media one person wrote: “This Toyah story that’s been announced for #Corrie is absolutely repulsive. It’s like they’re actively trying to make this soap as repellent as possible."

Another added: “ It may very well be Corrie's worst concept and possibly one of the worst concepts in soaps.”

Actress Georgia Taylor first appeared in Coronation Street as Toyah Battersby in 1997 along with her mum Janice, dad Les and sister Leanne. Georgia left the role in 2003 but came back in 2016.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about soaps, celebrities and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.