Abi Webster will have her hands full after a mystery person starts posting explicit deep fakes of her online.

A popular ITV soap character will fall foul of a shocking revenge porn storyline in the coming days.

After the shocking return of Bethany Platt’s groomer Nathan Curtis to Coronation Street, Abi Webster is left shaken to her core after a TV documentary sings the praises of Corey Brent, who is playing football for a prison team. He had been sent to prison after brutally attacking Nina Lucas and Abi's son Seb Franklin, leaving the latter brain dead.

But now, Tyrone will soon open an email at work which contains a sex video of Abi. The latter, mortified, confronts drug dealer Dean with a wrench, demanding answers. Dean is taken into police custody for questioning, but a further four videos are uploaded online.

As a distraught Abi studies the videos, she comes to the realisation that they are all deep fakes. This means the videos have been created using AI, with her face superimposed over the top of another woman.

But with her reputation on the line, it’s up to Abi to find out who is targeting her with these videos - and as quickly as possible.

Away from soaps and here in the real world, the legal fight is on to outlaw the creation of explicit deepfake images and videos. The government has announced plans to make this illegal, and those responsible for them could face prison time. Minister for Victims and Safeguarding, Laura Farris, said: “The creation of deepfake sexual images is despicable and completely unacceptable irrespective of whether the image is shared.

