Coronation Street fans convinced iconic character will return to save Roy after 12 years off screen
We have seen a lot of iconic characters return to soap-land over the years but this could be the best one yet. Coronation Street fans are convinced that Becky McDonald (Granger) will return to help keep Roy Cropper (played by David Nielson) out of prison.
In recent weeks the café owner’s life has been turned upside down after he was charged with the alleged murder of Lauren Bolton. The teenager went missing several weeks ago and Roy is currently behind bars.
Back in 2006 Becky (played by Katherine Kelly) was a thriving ex-con on a downward spiral before striking up a friendship with Roy and Hayley Cropper. The couple stepped in to help put Becky on the right path. The no-nonsense character left the cobbles for Barbados in 2012 but now fans think Becky is the one person who could save Roy from prison.
Taking to social media platform X one fan wrote: “Becky, she could come and help Roy.” a second added “Becky for Roy's sake!”
Since Katherine Kelly left Coronation Street she has gone on to star in TV shows such as Mr Selfridge (2013-2016), Happy Valley (2016), Cheat (2019) and more recently Mr Bates vs The Post Office.
Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8pm on ITV1 and ITVX.
