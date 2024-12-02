A reality TV star has announced he’s going through a second love split in a year, just months after he broke up with his TV wife.

Married At First Sight UK groom Jordan Gayle has separated from his girlfriend Melissa Golik after a five month relationship.

It was earlier this year that 27-year-old Gayle, who rose to fame on popular E4 dating show MAFS UK last year, revealed his romance with Golik, a 32-year-old nurse from Australia. But, the union has now come to an end, leaving the star heartbroken again - just nine months after splitting from MAFS bride Erica Roberts, age 26.

Gayle took to his Instagram Story to share the latest news on his romantic life. He wrote: "It's with a heavy heart that I announce I've gone through another break-up," alongside a broken heart emoji. Giving the reason for the split, he went on: "When you are from the other sides of the world it makes it very difficult to work."

But, showing there were no hard feelings between the pair, he added: "I wish nothing but happiness for Mel."

He previously went Instagram official with Golik in August, sharing a number of photos and videos of the pair looking loved up alongside the caption “life with you”. It came around six months after his split from Roberts, who had been matched with on Married at First Sight UK 2023.

Jordan Gayle, from series eight of MAFS UK, with his ow former partner Melissa Golik. | jordanrmgayle/Instagram

The pair were late comers to the show, but despite numerous clashes they still made it through to final vows - where couples decide whether or not to stay together outside of the experiment - and did indeed choose to stay together. They spent Christmas 2023 together, however by February Roberts revealed she had ended their relationship.

The couple didn’t split amicably and both hit out at each other online in the weeks and months that followed.

In July, Gayle accused Roberts of recording “14 TikToks about him”. On The Bro'Cast Podcast podcast he claimed she had “dragged his name through the mud” with her videos. Roberts, however, hit back and insisted her videos were not about him.

Gayle said on the podcast: "So she's done 14 TikToks where everyone has assumed it's about me. Everyone has flooded to my page, viewed my Stories, sent me messages, saying, 'Look what she's saying about you' . . . that I'm toxic or my behaviour was horrible. I've done this, this, this.

"She's aware that people are assuming it's about me. Whether it is about me or it isn't, the fact that people are assuming it's about me is bringing all this negativity. It's making people look negatively at me.

"It's dragging my name through the mud. To me, I would never do that because it's not worth social media views and I wouldn't do that to anyone. If I don't start defending myself, it's going to run away. This has been going on for four months now."

Gayle shared a clip from the podcast on his Instagram account and added screenshots from Roberts’ TikTok account to it. One was from a video of Roberts rolling her eyes with the caption: "I focused on myself after the breakup and you had to go seek validation from multiple women."

Jordan Gayle and Erica Roberts on their wedding day, on the Channel 4 show Married at First Sight UK. Photo: CPL / Channel 4 | CPL Channel 4

Roberts said the TikToks are nothing to do with her ex, and replied to his post. She wrote: "You are genuinely clutching at straws here. Did I not message you 3 weeks ago to clear up that my TikTok’s were NOT about you as I’d seen you on multiple podcasts trying to run with this false narrative, so why are you still going please stop flattering yourself.

"I’ve not spoken about you or the break up once online you’re the only one still yapping on. Please go heal and move on."

A source said at the time at the time of their split: "It was Erica that ended her marriage with Jordan. She did everything possible to make it work but sadly they struggled and in the end, she had no choice but to give up."

Gayle then spoke out and said he felt "a mug" for falling so hard and fast for his TV wife. In another podcast, he said: “I feel like a mug for falling as hard as I did. It’s weird because I’ve not got emotional about it for a long time because I think I've been holding it back a bit."

He added: "I didn’t care about any of the fame or the opportunities or any of the money (from going on MAFS), so losing the relationship was like the be all and end-all for me.”

Roberts then told The Sun: “ [The break-up was a long time coming. I just completely started losing myself, trying to look after him. I feel like I very much took that role in the relationship. He needed a lot from me and I think he really put a lot of pressure on me to be his sole support system.

“And that's too much for one person. I want to be your partner and your lover, not your therapist and your mum. It just got too much for me.”