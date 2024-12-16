Donna Mardle dead at 52: She was the wife of darts legend Wayne Mardle

By Ciara Healy
16th Dec 2024, 11:46am
Wayne Mardle, the celebrated former darts player and Sky Sports commentator, is grieving the loss of his wife, Donna, who passed away at the age of 52.

The news of Donna’s passing was shared at the start of the 2025 World Darts Championship, where Wayne is a prominent commentator.

His co-host Emma Paton opened the show, explaining that Donna had passed away from a short illness and that Wayne would not be in attendance.

She said: “We will be remembering Donna throughout this tournament. Wayne, you are in our thoughts, you are in our hearts, we love you very much. And we will see you very soon.”

Darts legend Wayne Mardle's wife Donna has died at 52. Photo: Getty Imagesplaceholder image
Darts legend Wayne Mardle's wife Donna has died at 52. Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

Wayne is not expected to return to his commentating role for the rest of the tournament.

The PDC (professional darts corporation) also sent their condolences in a statement saying: “All our thoughts and condolences are with Wayne Mardle and his family, after the passing of his wife Donna earlier this week."

The couple had recently celebrated their 22nd wedding anniversary after just seven years ago, Donna had overcome a battle with cancer. Wayne shared this victory publicly at the time in 2018, expressing his immense relief on X (formerly Twitter).

Many darts fans took to social media to share their condolences. David Hooley said: “Truly devastating- everyone who followed Wayne or darts could tell how much he loved her.” Donna’s death has deeply saddened the darts community, with many remembering her strength and the integral role she played in Wayne’s life.

