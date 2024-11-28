Former BBC sports commentator Paul Dickenson has died at the age of 74.

The BBC announced that Dickenson, a former Olympic hopeful in hammer throw, passed away at home on Tuesday, November 26. A cause of death was not revealed.

Dickenson was known to athletics fans for his commentary on BBC coverage of the sport at major events such as the Summer and Winter Olympics. He also provided commentary for the coverage of sliding sports.

Paul Dickenson was known to athletic fans for his commentary on major moments such as Jessica Ennis-Hill's gold medal in the heptathlon at London 2012. | BBC

The veteran commentator worked on every Summer and Winter Olympic Games between 1992 and 2014. One of his most famous moments came in 2012, when he provided the backdrop to Jessica Ennis-Hill’s famous heptathlon win at the London games.

In his early career, Dickenson represented Great British at the 1976 Montreal Summer Olympic Games, placing 14th in the hammer throw. He again competed four year in Moscow, as well as representing England at the 1978 and 1982 Commonwealth Games.

Tribute have poured in for the late commentator. Fellow commentator John Rawling said in a post on X (formerly Twitter): “Commentated for the radio alongside him for so many years. His talent was obvious, but the TV audience never knew what a hilarious and naughty friend he was to those around him. Throwers are a breed, and Dicko was a star member of the clan. RIP.”

Describing him as a “star commentator who was kind and generous”, sports reporter Carrie Brown added: “Paul Dickenson’s voice brought sports fans inside the biggest stadiums at the greatest events, he always found the right words, tone and timing for many of sport’s most memorable moments.”