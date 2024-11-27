American actress and dancer Helen Gallagher has died aged 98.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The actress was best known for her iconic role as Maeve Ryan on the ABC daytime drama Ryan's Hope alongside the late actor Bernard Barrow who played her onscreen husband Johnny Ryan.

Helen Gallagher passed away on Sunday at a hospital in Manhattan. The New York Herbert Berghof Studio where she had taught a musical theatre singing class for many years confirmed the news with The Washington Post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The American actress debut came in 1952 when she was cast as Gladys Bumps in the musical Pal Joey. Helen Gallagher earned a Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for her performance.

Helen Gallagher was born on July 19 1926 in New York City. Her parents separated and she was raised by her aunt. According to her IMDB biography, she was married to Frank Wise.

The actress was best known for her roles in the TV soap Ryan's Hope (1975) as well as Strangers When We Meet (1960) and Neptune's Rocking Horse (1997). Throughout her career she won several awards including two Tony Awards, two Daytime Emmy awards, a Donaldson Award and a Drama Desk Award.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about celebrities, fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now