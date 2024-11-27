An outpouring of grief can be seen across social media as tributes are paid to a footballing “legend” who died age 71.

Widely regarded as one of his country’s best ever players, with streets and stadiums named in his honour, he was nicknamed Masterpieces for his incredible ball control.

Lucas Moripe, former Orlando Pirates forward, passed away at his home in Atteridgeville, South Africa. Considered by many to be a footballing pioneer in his country, his health reportedly deteriorated in the past few weeks.

In the latter stages of his life, Moripe suffered a stroke and was confined to a wheelchair. Now, tributes have been paid by football clubs and fans alike.

A statement from Mamelodi Sundowns FC said: “The entire Yellow Nation express their deepest condolences to the family and friends as we mourn the loss of football legend Lucas ‘Masterpieces’ Moripe. Aptly nicknamed Modimo Wa Bolo (Football God), Mr Moripe was a marvel and is considered one of the greatest footballers.

“Masterpieces lived for football and was a consistent feature at Mamelodi Sundowns matches in Atteridgeville at the stadium that was named after him and at Loftus Stadium. We pray that the Almighty God comforts and strengthens his family, friends, and everyone that knew him.

“The legacy, life, and memory of the beloved Masterpieces Moripe will live on beyond our time.”

A spokesperson from SuperSport United FC added: “Everyone at SuperSport United is saddened to learn of the passing of the legendary Lucas ‘Masterpieces’ Moripe. We extend our deepest condolences to the families, friends, and football fraternity during this difficult time.

“May his soul rest in eternal peace.”

Posting on X, Soccer Laduma founder Peter du Toit said: “Moripe was an unbelievable dribbler of the ball. Without a doubt one of the most gifted players ever in our country.

“I was privileged to have played against him. He scored one of the greatest goals ever at Orlando v British XI.

“Like most of our players, he liked to show boat - every skilful player did it in those days.”