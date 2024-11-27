In February 2024, it was revealed in a press release that television presenter Wendy Williams had been diagnosed with aphasia and dementia.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The press release read: “On behalf of Wendy Williams Hunter, her care team is sharing this very personal update with her cherished fans, friends, and supporters to correct inaccurate and hurtful rumors about her health.

“As Wendy's fans are aware, in the past she has been open with the public about her medical struggles with Graves' Disease and Lymphedema as well as other significant challenges related to her health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Over the past few years, questions have been raised at times about Wendy's ability to process information and many have speculated about Wendy's condition, particularly when she began to lose words, act erratically at times, and have difficulty understanding financial transactions.

“In 2023, after undergoing a battery of medical tests, Wendy was officially diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia (FTD). Aphasia, a condition affecting language and communication abilities, and frontotemporal dementia, a progressive disorder impacting behavior and cognitive functions, have already presented significant hurdles in Wendy's life.”

Wendy William's guardian provides update on her dementia battle . Photo: AFP via Getty Images | AFP via Getty Images

The press release ended with these words: “There is hope that with early detection and far more empathy, the stigma associated with dementia will be eliminated, and those affected will receive the understanding, support, and care they deserve and need.

“Wendy is still able to do many things for herself. Most importantly she maintains her trademark sense of humor and is receiving the care she requires to make sure she is protected and that her needs are addressed. She is appreciative of the many kind thoughts and good wishes being sent her way.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to People magazine, in new documents obtained by the publication, “Sabrina E. Morrissey, the former talk show host's court-appointed guardian, claimed that Williams has become "cognitively impaired, permanently disabled and legally incapacitated.”

“The update on Williams’ health comes amid Morrissey’s ongoing legal battles with A&E Television Networks, Lifetime Entertainment and other affiliates involved with the release of Where Is Wendy Williams? A docuseries about television personality’s guardianship, health diagnoses and life after The Wendy Williams Show.”

Television presenter Wendy Williams is 60 years old.