Hollywood actor Morgan Freeman is rarely seen in public nowadays, but the Academy Award winner made an exception as he was recently spotted in public.

Although legendary actor Morgan Freeman hasn’t been seen in public recently, his acting career is still going strong. In 2024, he appeared in movies My Dead Friend Zoe and Gunner. Morgan Freeman will also be seen in the movie Now You See Me 3 in 2025, the film’s cast includes the likes of Isla Fisher, Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson and Rosamund Pike.

On his recent night out, Morgan Freeman was spotted enjoying dinner at Giorgio Baldi, an Italian eatery located in the Santa Monica neighbourhood of Los Angeles. Morgan dressed down for the occasion and was seen wearing a baseball cap and checked shirt.

Morgan Freeman is a dad to son Alfonso who was born in 1959, was brought up by his mum, Loletha Adkins. His second oldest son is Saifoulaye Freeman, 63. However according to People,

“Few details have been revealed about Freeman's second child, son Saifoulaye, who was born in 1960 and whose mother's identity isn't known.”

Morgan Freeman’s third oldest child is Deena Adair, 60. She is the daughter of Jeanette Adair Bradshaw (Morgan Freeman’s first wife). Deena was born four years prior to Morgan and Jeanette’s marriage, but Morgan went on to adopt Deena.

Morgan Freeman is also dad to Morgana Freeman, 53. Her mum is Jeanette Adair Bradshaw.

How many times has Morgan Freeman been married?

Morgan Freeman has been married twice. He divorced Jeanette Adair Bradshaw in 1979 after a decade of marriage. He married Myrna Colley-Lee in 1984 and they divorced in 2010.

How old is Morgan Freeman?

Morgan Freeman is 87 years old

How is the health of Morgan Freeman?

He sustained nerve damage after a car accident in 2008 and revealed to Esquire that he wears a cream compression glove because of fibromyalgia. He said: “Up and down the arm. That's where it gets so bad. Excruciating."