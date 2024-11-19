Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Following David Jason's recent health update we take a look at the star's net worth, colourful television career, and family life.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Jason - known to fans around the world as dodgy market trader ‘Del Boy’ Trotter - recently gave fans an update on his health after he underwent hip surgery. The 84-year-old, a qualified pilot, revealed he could no longer fly as much he wished, as he felt "increasingly uncomfortable in the air” due to pain in his hips, knees and legs.

He also spoke of feeling the effects of ageing, including his memory not being “what it used to be”. “Mind you, I don’t wear a hearing aid, I don’t wear glasses, and I’ve only had to replace one bit of my body, so I’m not doing too bad, thank you," he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Considered by many a ‘national treasure’, Jason once topped the poll to find TV's 50 Greatest Stars, as part of ITV's 50th anniversary celebrations and has a catalogue of top notch television appearances to his name. Here, we look at some of his most famous roles, his personal life and what he’s worth from a career spanning six decades.

Davis Jason has a career that spans six decades | Keystone/Getty Images

David Jason's biggest TV moments

Jason first became a regular presence in UK front rooms as hapless shop assistant Granville alongside comedy giant Ronnie Barker in four series of BBC classic, Open All Hours, which ran from 1976 to 1985.

However, in 1981, he landed another role, which came to define his career in the eyes of many TV fans - as Derek ‘Del Boy’ Trotter, the loveable rogue trader of Peckham Market, flanked by his ‘plonker’ brother Rodney, grandad and later, Uncle Albert. The smash-hit show ran for seven series, spanning a decade, and returned at various points until 2003 for landmark Christmas specials, making household names of Jason and on-screen sibling, Nicholas Lyndhurst.

Millions of children may also know Jason - subconsciously at least - as the voice of iconic 80s cartoon heroes, Danger Mouse and Count Duckula.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the conclusion of Only Fools, Jason may have been expected to be somewhat typecast as the Cockney wideboy. However, proving them all wrong, he returned in 1999 as Pop Larkin in hit ITV series, The Darling Buds of May, alongside up and coming actor, Catherine Zeta-Jones.

From there, he once again reinvented himself, this time as ageing Detective Inspector Jack Frost in ITV whodunnit series, A Touch of Frost, which ran for 16 years, ending in 2008.

Meanwhile, his place in viewers’ hearts was assured, and in September 2006, he was voted number one in an ITV poll of TV's Greatest Stars. Sporadic roles have followed since, including in several Sky adaptations of Discworld novels, by Terry Pratchett.

David Jason's wife and daughters

Jason lived with his long-term girlfriend, actress Myfanwy Talog, for almost 20 years. She passed away in 1995 from breast cancer, with the actor by her side, nursing her throughout her illness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then, in February 2001, Jason became a father at the age of 61 when his girlfriend, Gill Hinchcliffe, 41, gave birth to a girl, Sophie Mae Jason, at Stoke Mandeville Hospital. The pair went on to marry in 2005 and live in Ellesborough, Buckinghamshire.

However, in 2022, Jason discovered he had another daughter, of whom he had been unaware, Abi Harris. This unexpected child had been born in 1970 following Jason’s brief relationship with actor, Jennifer Hill.

David Jason's net worth

Having become one of the best-known and most-treasured faces in British television, Jason could name his price following his stint as Del Boy.

This led to some lovely jubbly pay days, including a reported multi-million pound deal with ITV ahead of A Touch of Frost.

His roles have left him, as he promised Rodney so often, becoming a millionaires, with website CelebrityNetWorth estimating he has amassed a fortune of more than £7 million.