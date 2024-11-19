Tributes have flooded in for Hollywood icon Danny DiVito. | Getty Images

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia actor Rob McElhenney has led tributes to co-star Danny DeVito, who has turned 80. The diminutive Hollywood icon - known for roles in cinema hits such as Twins alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger and the original adaptation of Roald Dahl's Matilda - has starred as Frank Reynolds in the popular sitcom since 2006.

It has brought the actor to a new audience, having enjoyed decades on stage and screen, including a memorable turn as The Penguin in hit film, Batman Returns.

And as he turned 80 on Sunday (November 17), there was no shortage of fellow celebs wanting to wish him many happy (Batman) returns.

"This man was born 80 years ago today. He could still drink you under the table," said McElhenney.

"He could still make you laugh harder than anyone you’ve ever met. He could still make you feel like you’re the only person in the room. He could still give you the best advice you’ve ever gotten and make you feel loved no matter what. He’s an American treasure. There is only one Danny DeVito."

Fellow Always Sunny star, and McElhenney's wife, Kaitlin Olson, said: "Happy birthday to my favourite (rum) ham. Danny DeVito is everything you want him to be.

“Lights up every room, makes sure everyone is taken care of, gives his whole heart to everything and everyone he loves. Here’s to 80 more. I wouldn’t put it past him."

DeVito, who stands at 4ft 10 inches tall, shot to worldwide fame in 70s sitcom, Taxi, as dispatcher Louie De Palma. He progressed to Hollywood, starring in the likes of Terms of Endearment, Romancing The Stone and Twins.