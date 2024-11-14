Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Music producer and composer Quincy Jones worked with the likes of Michael Jackson and Frank Sinatra.

Quincy Jones’s death was confirmed by his publicist Arnold Robinson, who revealed that the music producer had died surrounded by his family at home on Sunday November 3. His family said in a statement that "Tonight, with full but broken hearts, we must share the news of our father and brother Quincy Jones' passing.”

"And although this is an incredible loss for our family, we celebrate the great life that he lived and know there will never be another like him.”

The family also said in the statement that the music legend was “truly one of a kind” who they would miss “dearly.”

The statement also said: “We take comfort and immense pride in knowing that the love and joy that were the essence of his being was shared with the world through all that he created.”

The cause of death has been revealed for legendary music producer Quincy Jones who died at 91 | Getty Images

Quincy Jones produced the 1985 charity song ‘We Are The World,’ which featured the likes of Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder and Diana Ross. He also produced some of Michael Jackson’s biggest albums such as Thriller, Bad and Off The Wall.

Quincy Jones was laid to rest in a private funeral a week after he died. According to reports, the ceremony was attended by his seven children, his two sisters, brothers and close family. It is believed that a second larger ceremony is being planned so that members of the public can attend.

Quincy Jones had seven children, Jolie, Rachel, Martina, Quincy III, Kidada, Rashida and Kenya.

Who is Rashida Jones?

Rashida Jones is an American actress and filmmaker. She has appeared in movies such as I Love You, Man (2009), The Social Network (2010), Our Idiot Brother (2011), The Muppets (2011) and Celeste & Jesse Forever (2012). Rashida also co-directed a documentary about her father, Quincy Jones titled Quincy, which earned her a Grammy Award for best music film.

Music legend Quincy Jones pictured with daughter Rashida Jones in 2019 | Getty Images for Freedom Road P

How much was Quincy Jones worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Quincy Jones was worth $500million (£385million).

What was Quincy Jones ‘cause of death?

TMZ has reported that Quincy Jones’' cause of death has been revealed ... the legendary music producer died from cancer, TMZ has learned.

“According to the death certificate released by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, obtained by TMZ ... the official cause of death is pancreatic cancer -- which happens to be the 4th leading cause of cancer deaths in the country.”