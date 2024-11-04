Legendary music producer Quincy Jones has died at the age of 91, but the star once attended his own memorial service.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter

Tributes have been pouring in from the music world following the death of Quincy Jones at 91. The legendary music producer and composer worked with stars such as Ray Charles, Frank Sinatra and Michael Jackson, with whom he created the record-breaking Thriller which holds the title as the best-selling album of all time.

His family said in a statement: "Tonight, with full but broken hearts, we must share the news of our father and brother Quincy Jones' passing. And although this is an incredible loss for our family, we celebrate the great life that he lived and know there will never be another like him.”

While family friends and iconic collaborators are likely to attend Jones’ funeral, the music titan once revealed that he had in fact already attended his own memorial service in the 1970s. Jones told fans that after suffering an aneurysm in 1974, doctors discovered a second possible aneurysm after operating on him for several hours.

In his autobiography, Jones said that doctors gave him a one per cent chance of surviving the necessary surgery. However, the music icon pulled through and attended his own funeral service. He said: “During this time, it didn't look too promising, so my friends planned a memorial service for me at The Shrine in LA, & I basically attended my own funeral. Man, everyone was there...Sidney Poitier, Sarah Vaughan, you name it. It was special to see so many people there to celebrate what would've been my 41 years of life.”

When is Quincy Jones’ funeral?

Details of a memorial service of funeral for Jones has not yet been confirmed.

What happened at Michael Jackson’s funeral?

Jones was once a collaborator with Jackson, creating some of music’s most famous albums together. When the singer died in 2009, Jones was heartbroken over his death.

Speaking to Details magazine, he said he had no plans on attending the funeral of Jackson, saying: "...it's going to be, like, 9 million people there, and it's not what I want to see."

Jones did not attend the funeral. He said: "My condolences and love I've already sent to the family. But being there with 10 million people is not my idea of a tribute to somebody you were so close to -- who's got a part of your soul. Our souls were joined, you know. And a piece of it goes with him."