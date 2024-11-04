Music legend Quincy Jones, who was best known for producing Michael Jackson’s Thriller album, has died at the age of 91

As well as producing Michael Jackson’s Thriller album, music legend Quincy Jones also worked with other legends such as Ray Charles and Frank Sinatra. He composed the soundtrack to the 1969 British classic movie The Italian Job, starring MIchael Caine and oversaw the charity record We Are The World in 1985.

Quincy Jones’s family released a statement and his death was confirmed by his publicist Arnold Robinson. Quincy was surrounded by his family when he passed away at his Los Angeles home.

In the statement, his family said: “Tonight, with full but broken hearts, we must share the news of our father and brother Quincy Jones’s passing.

“And although this is an incredible loss for our family, we celebrate the great life that he lived and know there will never be another like him.”

The family also said in the statement that the music legend was “truly one of a kind” who they would miss “dearly.”

The statement also said: “We take comfort and immense pride in knowing that the love and joy that were the essence of his being was shared with the world through all that he created.”

“Through his music and his boundless love, Quincy Jones’s heart will beat for eternity.”

How many times was Quincy Jones married?

Quincy Jones was married three times, his wives were Jeri Caldwell, Ulla Andersson and Peggy Lipton.

Who was Peggy Lipton?

Peggy Lipton was an American actress, model and singer. She died in 2019 at the age of 72. She was married to Quincy Jones from 1974 until 1990 and they had two daughters, Kidada and Rashida Jones.

Who is Rashida Jones?

Rashida Jones is an American actress and filmmaker. She has appeared in movies such as I Love You, Man (2009), The Social Network (2010), Our Idiot Brother (2011), The Muppets (2011) and Celeste & Jesse Forever (2012). Rashida also co-directed a documentary about her father, Quincy Jones titled Quincy, which earned her a Grammy Award for best music film.

Did Quincy Jones have a connection with David Beckham?

Quincy Jones had a connection to David Beckham through his son Brooklyn Beckham’s marriage to Nicola Peltz. Her brother Will Peltz is in a relationship with American fashion model Kenya Kinski-Jones, who is the daughter of actress Nastassja Kinski and the late Quincy Jones.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Quincy Jones was worth $500million (£385million).