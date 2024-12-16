As TOWIE star Lauren Goodger makes plans to adopt a child - here are seven other celebs who already have.

Lauren Goodger, best known for her stint on The Only Way is Essex, has revealed brand new plans to adopt a child. She told OK! magazine: “I'm still young, I still can have my own baby, but I'm not with anyone and time is going on. I feel like it's such a beautiful thing to be able to do and I've got the space”.

The reality TV star, who rose to fame as part of the cast in the early seasons of the hit show, has faced numerous personal struggles over the years. In 2022 she tragically suffered the loss of her baby, who died minutes after birth due to her umbilical cord wrapping around her neck.

Goodger explained that though she will never recover from this tragic loss, she would probably have tried for another child if she had stayed with her partner Charles Drury - the father of her other daughter Larose.

However, following their breakup two years ago, Lauren has said that she has not got over the relationship and does not see herself moving on any time soon. She believes that embarking on the journey alone is the best fit for her at this time. Lauren said that she would love to give her daughter Larose a brother through the adoption process.

Lauren has already sought advice from former Towie star Debbie Bright, who has fostered over 200 kids. But these two women aren’t the only celebrities to open their hearts to adoption. Many other famous celebrities have chosen to adopt.

Lauren Goodger is planning on adopting a child | Nicholas.T.Ansell/PA Wire

Celebrities who have adopted

Angelina Jolie: Perhaps one of the most well-known adoptive mothers in Hollywood, Jolie has adopted several children from around the world. Her first adoption was Maddox Chivan from Cambodia in 2002, and since then, she has expanded her family with children from Ethiopia and Vietnam. Jolie has been a passionate advocate for adoption and international child welfare.

Sandra Bullock: After adopting her son Louis in 2010, Bullock became a proud mother through adoption. The actress has been open about the challenges of parenting and the joy of raising her son as a single mother. She later adopted her daughter, Laila, in 2015.

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman: The former couple adopted two children, Isabella and Connor, during their marriage. Both children have grown up and pursued careers in various fields, with Connor working in the music industry and Isabella pursuing a career in fashion.

Charlize Theron: Theron adopted two children, Jackson and August, and has become an outspoken advocate for adoption. She raised her children as a single mother and has been very open about her decision to adopt and raise them in a loving home.

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness: The actor and his wife adopted two children, Oscar and Ava, after fertility struggles. Jackman has shared how meaningful adoption has been to their family.

Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara: The couple, known for their work in film and activism, adopted a son in 2020. Phoenix has been a long-time advocate for animal rights and social justice and his adoption of a child reflects his desire to create a better future for those in need.

Kate Winslet: Winslet and her ex-husband adopted a child in 2013. She has been outspoken about her experience as an adoptive mother, and the decision has been a significant part of her personal life. Winslet also supports adoption and fostering initiatives.