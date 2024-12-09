Following in his wife’s and fellow-bandmate’s footsteps, could Tom Fletcher be the next King of the I’m A Celeb Jungle?

McFly singer Danny Jones was crowned King of the Jungle last night as he won the public vote in I'm a Celebrities 2024 final. He was up against runner up Coleen Rooney who said she “couldn't have wished for someone better to be in the final with.”

Jones’ fellow bandmate Dougie Poynter, who won the show back in 2011, posted to his Instagram story upon hearing the news, quipping how he had wanted someone else to win. He said: “I’m actually really disappointed because I was voting for Coleen,” he said.

McFly’s track record of reality TV success is undeniable. Back in 2011, bassist Dougie charmed the nation and claimed the I’m A Celebrity crown, narrowly beating The Only Way Is Essex star Mark Wright. Continuing this lucky streak, lead vocalist Tom Fletcher’s wife, Giovanna Fletcher, captured hearts and became Queen of the Jungle in 2020 too. Add drummer Harry Judd’s Strictly Come Dancing win in 2011, and it’s clear the band’s talent transcends music.

With the jungle proving a lucky stomping ground for the Fletcher family, could Tom himself be next in line for the crown? Fans are buzzing with speculation that he might appear in the next series of I’m A Celebrity and there are some compelling reasons to believe he’d be a perfect fit.

Tom Fletcher is a beloved figure in British pop culture. As McFly’s frontman and principal songwriter, he has spent decades in the limelight, winning fans with his charisma, humour and relatability. Beyond the stage, he’s a bestselling children’s author, a devoted father and talented entertainer. His wholesome reputation and quick wit could make him a strong contender in the jungle.

Could Tom Fletcher be the next King of the I’m A Celeb Jungle? | Ian West/PA Wire

In recent years, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! has also become a go-to platform for celebrities whose careers are past their peak or who are looking for a comeback. The show gives them a chance to reconnect with fans and their public image and generate media buzz. While Tom Fletcher remains a much-loved figure, his career trajectory does seem to fit the profile of someone primed for a jungle revival.

After the dizzying heights of McFly’s early 2000s success, the band no longer dominates the charts. And though Tom has achieved short spells of success as an author or through TV appearances, this could give him the boost he needs to return to the limelight. Tom’s participation could serve as a strategic career boost, following in the footsteps of many celebrities who found renewed relevance after their jungle stints. Kerry Katona and Boy George are just two examples of celebrities who joined the show passed their peak, using it to connect with a new generation of viewers.

Tom’s humour, charm, and down-to-earth nature could make him an instant fan favourite. And for those who already know and love him, the nostalgia gives viewers a chance to reconnect with a singer they grew up idolising. From his viral wedding speech or his heartfelt moments on McFly’s reunion documentary, Tom knows how to appeal to audiences and this would certainly work in his favour on the show. Plus, with his wife Giovanna’s jungle wisdom, Tom would come in with an edge over his competition.

Fans have been quick to speculate about his potential appearance next year, posting memes to X (formerly Twitter): “So that’s two bandmates and your own wife that have not only featured but won the whole show - @TomFletcher next year?”

While ITV has yet to confirm the lineup for next year, the stars seem to be aligning for Tom Fletcher to take on the jungle. Whether it’s tackling Bushtucker Trials or winning over campmates, he could easily become the next King of the Jungle and add another trophy to McFly’s impressive reality TV cabinet.