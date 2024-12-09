The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville has shocked fans by sharing a photo of her face on X.

Brandi Glanville, best known for her role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, has alarmed fans by sharing a photo of her disfigured face on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption "sick of it!". The reality TV star revealed that she is battling a mysterious condition that has left doctors speculating about its origins.

After an outpouring of concern from her followers, Glanville posted a follow up: "Some doctors say I have a face parasite that jumps around my face, some say it’s stress-induced edema. I personally say it’s Bravo."

The Bravo reference hints at her turbulent relationship with the network and her former castmates.In January 2023, Glanville became embroiled in a legal dispute with Real Housewives of New Jersey alum Caroline Manzo. The fallout began after an alleged incident during a filming of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. Manzo accused Glanville of inappropriate behavior, leading to an internal investigation and halting production.

Glanville has since denied wrongdoing but has expressed frustration about the ongoing legal proceedings, suggesting that the stress has exacerbated her health issues. Following her post explaining her facial swelling, she posted a video clip of this trip to Morocco saying:

“This [health scare] is 100 times worse than anything that happened in Morocco and my life has been ruined for no reason.

“I’ve spent all of my money on Doctors: My health is ruined and my looks are ruined.”

Fans of the franchise have rallied around her, while critics speculate about whether the incident in Morocco can be blamed for her illness. Others have been quick to say that this is the karma she deserves, one X user going as far as to say: “Couldn’t happen to a better person - nasty vulgar b*****”

Despite this, most comments are supportive, offering prayers and love to the star.This health scare adds another chapter to Glanville's tumultuous journey as a reality TV personality, marked by public feuds and controversies. As she continues seeking answers for her condition, Glanville’s fans are hopeful for her recovery.