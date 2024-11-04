The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star announced her divorce on social media.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave has filed for divorce from husband of 13 years Edwin Arroyave. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, 43, announced the news on social media.

In a statement shared on her Instagram Teddi Mellencamp wrote: “After a great deal of care and consideration, I have made the difficult decision to file for divorce. My priority is my children and ensuring that every care is taken with their privacy and wellbeing throughout this new chapter.”

“Making a public statement is not something I wanted to do but in an effort to protect my family from undue speculation and rumours, I felt being open, honest and vulnerable was the best path forward.”

Teddi Mellencamp is the daughter of American singer John Mellencamp. The former couple reportedly met on a night out in Hollywood in 2009 and married in 2011. They share three children together Slate, Dove and Cruz. Edwin is also father to Isabella from a previous relationship.

The RHOBH joined the cast in 2017 during a difficult time in the pairs relationship. According to Mail Online Teddi and Edwin were at the point of splitting up. On her 'first day' of filming, Teddi said: “F***, at what point do I tell everybody that I'm getting a divorce?”

The couple appeared to work things out and continue on the show for three seasons before she left in 2020. Teddi Mellencamp recently opened up about her cancer diagnosis. In 2022 she was diagnosed with stage 2 melanoma skin cancer and is now cancer free.

