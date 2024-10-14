Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The RHOBH star discusses ‘dark times’ during skin cancer treatment.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp has opened up about her skin cancer treatment. The TV personality first appeared on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in season 8.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, 43, was diagnosed with stage 2 melanoma in 2022 and has undergone 16 separate surgeries, leaving her unable to obtain life insurance and worried about the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp opens up about skin cancer treatment | Getty

She told E! News : "[The hardest part has been] the mental toll it takes. When things are so out of your control, and you can't plan for it, sometimes you just have to accept what's happening and try to find peace in that.

"You have very dark moments where you think, 'What if I don't make it? What does that mean for my children? What does that mean for my husband? What does that mean for my business?”

"I have big highs and lows depending on what's going on with my surgeries and whatnot. And then also having those days where I say, 'I'm just going to let myself crash today. I have these three hours to myself, I'm going to let myself have a little cry, feel these emotions.' Then it's easier to process than when you pretend that everything's perfect all the time.”

Teddi Mellencamp is a wellness coach who married Edwin Arroyave in 2011. The couple share three children together Slate, Cruz and Dove as well as being a stepmother to Bella. She is also the daughter of singer-songwriter John Mellencamp.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter . If you liked this article and want to read more about celebrities, fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here .

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now