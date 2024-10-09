Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A reality star has given an update on her ‘brave and strong’ daughter who was rushed to intensive care with breathing problems.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Whitney Rose first took to Instagram earlier this week to tell her fans that her 14-year-old daughter, Bobbie, had to be rushed to hospital due to an issue with her breathing.

She posted on her Instagram Story yesterday (Monday October 7) to tell her followers what had happened. She wrote: “My beautiful community please pray for my angel daughter Bobbie Rose. I normally would never come on here to share something so vulnerable but we need prayers and good vibes right now. She was taken by ambulance to the ICU today for severe asthma exacerbation. Xoxo.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The TV personality’s husband, Justin Rose, also shared a photo of their teenage daughter being put in the back of an ambulance by paramedics on Sunday (October 6). Over the top of the image he wrote: “Thoughts and prayers for a baby girl today. Struggling with her breathing.”

Real Housewives of the Salt Lake City star Whitney Rose with her husband Justin and their children Bobbi and Brooks. Photo by Instagram/@whitneywildrose. | Instagram/@whitneywildrose

Rose did not share further details about her daughter’s health condition at the time. A few hours later, however, Rose returned to her Instagram Stories to thank her fans for their well wishes and said that there were no updates. She added: “Please keep praying for our angel.”

In a further update on her daughter’s conditon given on the evening of Tuesday October 8, Rose confirmed she was still in intensive care. She said “she has finally seen a bit of improvement”, but added that she had “a long way to go”. She went on to say that it had been a “stressful” time for the family, but that Bobbie had been “so brave and strong”.

Whitney and Justin married in 2009. They also share their son, Brooks, age 11. Justin also has three sons; Austin, Christopher, and Trey, from a previous marriage. Whitney, aged 38, made a name for herself on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City when she joined the reality show in the first series. She is also a well-known Instagram star, social media personality, and owns a skincare line called Wild Rose Beauty.