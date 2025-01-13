My Mum, Your Dad will not be returning for a third series in 2025. | AFP via Getty Images

A hugely popular ITV dating show will not be returning to our screens in 2025 - despite the fact it has been loved by fans ever since it was first launched.

ITV will not be creating a third series of My Mum, Your Dad this year, after the first two series aired to a very warm reception in autumn 2023 and 2024 respectively.

The series saw grown-up kids nominate their parents for a second chance of love. The parents, who are aged mostly in their 40s, 50s and 60s, move in to a house together and date each other as they search for a connection. In the first series of the show, which was hosted by Davina McCall, what the parents didn’t know was that their children were watching their every move.

The children all sit together in a surveillance room, called ‘the bunker’, where they make certain decisions for their parents - who believe they are being guided by ‘relationship experts’. For example, they decide who will date who at certain times - and the end of the process they decide if they give their blessing to any new relationship their mum or dad may have formed.

The twist was obvious, of course, by the time the second series was created - but parents were still more than happy to enter in to the house and knowingly give their children control of their love life. Both series were a hit with viewers - so hearts will break with the news that it won’t be returning in 2025. It could return in the future, however.

An ITV spokesperson told The Sun: "My Mum Your Dad achieved a fantastic audience response across its two series, and the show's boxsets continue to deliver a strong performance on ITVX. There are currently no plans for a new series in 2025 owing to other priorities in our schedule, but we may revisit the show at some point beyond that."

My Mum, Your Dad was hosted by Davina McCall

The publication states this is because there was a lack of men signing up for the show and producers realised they would not have the cast needed to go ahead with recording the show this spring. The allegedly hope that, in time, more single dads may come forward and they’ll be able to record another series in future.

A TV insider said: "Strangely there were lots of stunning women in the 45 to 65 bracket who wanted to take part, but a sad dearth of men who fitted the bill. This was a problem they encountered in 2024 when they tried to make the second series and just about managed to get enough candidates together. But when it came to the third outing they realised it was just going to be too difficult, and decided taking a break might be the best option."

The first to series of My Mum Your Dad are available to watch now on ITVX. For those who need their new dating show fix, a second series of Love Island: All Stars is going to start tonight (Monday January 13) at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.