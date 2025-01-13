Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

ITV’s Emmerdale is set for a huge disaster stunt in February that will see major exits.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emmerdale has confirmed a huge disaster is coming to the Dales next month. ITV soap bosses promised a "spectacular series of stunts" involving a car crash and a frozen lake.

The Emmerdale cast and crew have been working through the night for the upcoming scenes. Some of the soap's most popular characters will take centre stage but not all will make it out alive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the official Emmerdale Instagram: “The gripping storyline features a terrifying car crash and a frozen lake, with multiple lives hanging in the balance. In a haunting flash-forward sequence, released this new year, viewers glimpsed a desperate hand breaking through the icy gloom of the frozen water, grasping for survival. The question on everyone's lips: whose hand is it, and will they survive?”

Show producer Laura Shaw commented: “The stunning backdrop of the village, from its rugged woodland to its wilder landscapes, set the perfect stage for what's to come. I'm thrilled for our audience to experience these episodes as they unfold, taking them on a chilling – quite literally – and perilous journey across the frozen ice.”

The identities of who exactly will be injured in the crash is yet to be revealed but it looks like Emmerdale is set for a very explosive year.

It’s not the first time the soap has faced a huge disaster. To celebrate the soap’s 50th anniversary in 2022 the village was hit by a huge storm that killed several major characters. There was a motorway crash in 2016 a helicopter crashed into the fairground in 2015 and not forgetting the bus crash in 2000. Plus the iconic Woolpack pub has been flooded, caught on fire and been the centre of a siege over the years.

Emmerdale airs on weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV1, and ITVX.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about celebrities, fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now