The ITV soap is preparing for a huge flash-forward storyline this Christmas.

Emmerdale has a huge storyline planned for this festive season as fans will see flash-forward scenes at home farm but what happened? Spoilers ahead.

Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) will get a big shock on Christmas Day as in a flash-forward, creepy Christmas music plays as a Christmas tree lays on the ground at Home Farm. There is evidence of a struggle but what's going on here? Has Will taken his revenge on Kim?

Soap fans will be happy to see that Belle Dingle is set for a better year in 2025 as she suspects that Tom King may have lied about her dog Piper's death, The past year hasn’t been the best after she suffered abuse at the hands of ex-husband but will he get what he deserves as the trial comes to an end?

Elsewhere Bob Hope is furious to be dealing with Brenda Walker and Wendy Posner's constant bickering and April continues to push boundaries with her behaviour, getting drunk in front of her family.

Emmerdale will be available to watch on ITV Christmas Day from 6:30pm. As well as throughout the festive period at the normal time of weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV1, and ITVX.

