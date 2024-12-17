The BBC One soap will air two explosive episodes on Christmas Day this year.

EastEnders fans are being treated to two explosive episodes on Christmas Day this year. The first instalment of the BBC One soap will air at 7:30pm on Christmas Day and the second will follow at the later time of 10:35pm. Christmas storyline spoilers ahead.

The first episode will see Cindy Beale’s (Michelle Collins) year-long affair with her ex-husband George’s son Junior exposed. As the Knight and Beale and family come together for the festivities, a tape exposing Cindy's true love is revealed.

Later on the focus falls on Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) as Sharon worries that he clearly isn't himself after she goes to deliver a present from Albie. Elsewhere Stacey is thrown when Ruby arrives for a Slater family meal and some ghosts of Christmas past return.

EastEnders confirmed Linda Carter’s (Kellie Bright) ‘death twist’ storyline after her alcohol abuse has gotten worse over the Christmas period. This week will see Linda in agony and vomiting before collapsing. The next day, the police arrived at the Queen Vic to tell Elaine that Linda was dead. But all is not what it seems…

In Monday’s episode Linda’s children Lee and Nancy will return for her funeral as Johnny struggles with his mother’s death. However, in a shocking soap twist the episode then cut back to Linda standing outside her home in the present day. In a powerful moment, she pours the bottle of vodka away instead and tells Elaine that she would get help and go to rehab.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday from 7.30pm on BBC One or BBC iPlayer.

