EastEnders, Coronation Street and Emmerdale are set for dramatic storylines this festive season.

It's the most wonderful time of year - well as long as you don't live in soapland! This year EastEnders, Coronation Street and Emmerdale are set to have the most dramatic storylines ever. As the TV shows drop their Christmas trailers, we take a look at what is in store for the stars this year. Spoilers ahead.

EastEnders

It doesn't look like it will be a Merry Christmas in Walford. Cindy Beale’s affair with her ex-husband's son will be revealed. Cindy’s (Michelle Williams) true love for Junior will be played out for all to hear. She soon realises that she has nowhere to hide as all hell breaks loose in the Beale and Knight families.

Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) will be lonely this Christmas as he begins to have suicidal thoughts after feeling abandoned by his family. Elsewhere fans fear that Linda could die following her alcohol addiction and leaked images of her kids attending a funeral.

Coronation Street

Surely a Christmas Day wedding will be a happy occasion for six-times married Gail Platt? As we countdown to the actress Helen Worth's final episode, it seems that her character's wedding to Jessie may not end well.

There doesn't appear to be any more details of the big day in Weatherfield yet however, Maria Connor gets all dressed up for the big day after actress Samia Longchambon recently shared behind the scenes pics. Taking to Instagram she wrote: “#bts It was Xmas day in @coronationstreet.”

Emmerdale

There is another soap wedding this Christmas as Eric Pollard (Chris Chittel) and Brenda Walker (Lesley Dunlop) are set to walk down the aisle. However, fan suspect Brenda could be killed off as the actress will be leaving the dales after 16 years.

There may be good news on the horizon though as soap boss Iain McLeod revealed ‘a huge surprise arrival on Christmas Day’. He added: “There will be festive brilliance as we do every year – but I think it is one of the most exciting Christmases that I can remember on Emmerdale this year!”

