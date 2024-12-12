Everything you need to know about the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special 2024.

The Strictly Come Dancing final is set to be this weekend as the final four battle it out and get hold of the glitterball. But TV fans wont have to wait long as the Strictly Christmas Special returns with a whole new celebrity line up.

Who will be appearing in the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special 2024?

Strutting their stuff and shimmying around the ballroom this year will be comedian Josh Widdicome, model Tayce, TV presenter Vogue Williams, Gladiator Nitro (Harry Aikines-Aryeetey), racing driver Billy Monger and actress Tamzin Outhwaite.

Which professional dancers will appear in the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special?

Taking the lead on the dancefloor will be Karen Hauer, Kai Widdrington, Gorka Márquez, Nancy Xu, Nadiya Bychkova and Nikita Kuzmin.

Who will be judging the Strictly Come dancing Christmas Special 2024?

All of our favourite judges will be back including Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Head Judge Shirley Ballas.

Who won the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special 2023?

EastEnders actor Jamie Borthwick and professional dancer Nancy Xu were crowned the winners of Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special. Jamie went on to appear in the most recent series of Strictly Come Dancing but was eliminated in week 10.

When is the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special 2024?

The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special will be available to watch BBC One from 3.55pm on Christmas Day and iPlayer.

