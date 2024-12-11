Blind comedian Chris McCausland is almost a dead cert to win Strictly Come Dancing this weekend, say bookies.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His odds have shortened to an astonishing 1/16 - having been 1/12 yesterday - which equates to a 94 per cent chance of winning. Put another way, if you put £10 on him to win, you would get back your stake plus 63p in winnings.

McCausland, who has been paired with Dianne Buswell, is streets ahead of the other three celebrities in the context for the Glitterball, according to BetIdeas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell | BBC/Guy Levy

The next on the list is former boyband member JB Gill who is 16/1, with Miranda actor Sarah Hadland and model, author and Love Island contestant Tasha Gouri further back at 28/1 and 33/1 respectively.

Lee Astley, spokesperson for BetIdeas, said: “Comedian Chris McCausland continues to shorten in the market to win Strictly Come Dancing’s grand final on Saturday night.

“McCausland was as short as 1/12 yesterday, but support continues to flood in as his odds have been cut into 1/16, an implied probability of 94% to take home the Glitterball Trophy this weekend. The comedian’s grip on the trophy looks firm as JB Gill stands as the nearest contender to McCausland in the market at 16/1, with both Sarah Hadland (28/1) and Tasha Gouri’s (33/1) chances looking even slimmer.”

Last weekend previous fan favourite Pete Wicks was voted off by viewers, despite previously strong public support making up for less impressive dancing ability.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The remaining four couples will take to the dance floor at the weekend for the competition’s grand final where they will each perform three dances; their favourite dance of the series, the judge’s pick and a show dance.

The Strictly Come Dancing final airs live on BBC One on Saturday, December 14 at 6pm.