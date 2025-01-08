Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Scott Thomas is hoping to find love just like his famous siblings Ryan Thomas and Adam Thomas when he returns to the Love Island villa - but just who are the three Thomas brothers?

Back in 2016, when Scott Thomas became a contestant on ITV dating show Love Island he wasn’t known by name to viewers - but they soon found his face familiar as he has two famous actor brothers, Adam and Ryan, and the three look and sound very similar.

Since his time on the show, he has become the CEO of a public relations agency called The Social PR. He’s also a presenter and motivational speaker, so though he has picked a different career path to his two brothers he has been just as successful as them. One area where he hasn’t been able to match their success, however, is love. But, the 36-year-old is hoping Love Island All Stars will change that.

Speaking about the motivations for his return, he said: “I’ve been on a massive journey over the last five years; I’ve been working on sobriety, personal growth, self development, when I first went into the villa I was still a bit of a boy. I feel like I finally know who I am. It might sound cheesy, but I’m ready to settle down and I’ve never been open to saying those words. Where better than Love Island?”

So, just who is Scott Thomas, who are his famous actor brothers Adam and Ryan, and what are all of their relationship histories? Here’s all you need to know.

The Thomas brothers. Left to right are Adam, of Emmerdale and Waterloo Road fame, Scott of Love Island fame and Ryan of Coronation Street fame. Photo by Instagram/@ryanthomas84. | Instagram/@ryanthomas84

Who is Scott Thomas?

Scott, who is from Manchester, is a presenter and motivational speaker. He is also the CEO of a public relations agency called The Social PR. The agency’s Instagram account shared a few highlights of 2024 as it worked with a variety of brands including Boodles, LookFantastic, some of the Kardashians and more.

On Scott’s Instagram page, where he has more than one million followers, he states that he has passions for self development and wellness. He is 36 years old.

Who is Adam Thomas?

Adam is Scott’s twin brother. He is best known for his role as Donte Charles in the BBC One school-based drama series Waterloo Road, which he took on between 2006 and 2009, and then reprised in 2023 and is still playing now.

One of his other most famous roles was as Adam Barton in ITV soap Emmerdale, whom he played between 2009 and 2018. He also had roles in other beloved BBC dramas Doctors and Casualty throughout his career. He has also appeared as a contestant on I'm a Celebrity . . .Get Me Out of Here! in 2016 and Strictly Come Dancing in 2023.

Who is Ryan Thomas?

Ryan is the elder brother of Scott and Adam and is 40 years old. He is known for playing Jason Grimshaw in ITV soap Coronation Street, a role that he played for 16 years between 2000 and 2016.

He announced his retirement from acting in 2021, after going on to perform on stage in pantos after his Corrie departure, however has continued his work in television and won Dancing on Ice in 2024. He also had a role in Neighbours in 2018, and won Celebrity Big Brother in 2018.

What is Scott Thomas’ relationship history?

Scott was coupled up with Kady McDermott throughout most of his first experience of Love Island. The pair became an official couple during their time on the show, and continued to date on the outside world for just over a year after the series ended.

It's believed the couple split back in August 2017, however, after Kady shared a cryptic message on X and they unfollowed each other. It’s not known why they broke up. Alongside a book emoji, Kady posted the phrase: "New chapter."

This is the only public relationship Scott has had, and he’s kept his dating life private since then.

What is Adam Thomas’ relationship history?

Adam is married to a dancer called Caroline Daly, who he has been in a relationship with since 2007. The couple welcomed their first child, a son called Teddy, in September 2014.

They then married in August 2017, after Adam proposed while they were on holiday in Dubai in 2015. Their second child, a daughter called Elsie Rose, was born in May 2018. The couple took part in All Star Mr & Mrs in August 2016.

Scott has spoken about his twin brother Adam's relationship with his wife Caroline, saying it is the relationship he would like to emulate. “They have an amazing relationship. I always say I want to find ‘my Caroline’. They are still madly in love,” he said.

What is Ryan Thomas’ relationship history?

Thomas dated his Coronation Street co-star Tina O'Brien, who played his on-screen love interest Sarah Platt, from 2003 until 2009. They have a daughter together called Scarlett, aged 16, who starred in Waterloo Road as Izzy Charles, the daughter of her real-life uncle Adam’s character Donte.

Ryan has been in a relationship with The Only Way is Essex star Lucy Mecklenburgh since 2017. They met while taking part in Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls the same year they began dating. The pair got engaged in June 2019 and have two children. Their first child, a boy called Roman, was born in March 2020 and their second child, a daughter named Lilah, was born in May 2022.

Love Island All Stars series two starts on Monday (January 13) on ITV 2 and ITV X at 9pm.