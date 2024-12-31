A round-up of celebrity marriages of 2024. Photos by Getty Images. | Getty Images

2024 has been the year of love for these celebrity couples - who have all got married this year.

Various celebrities have said ‘I do’ to each other throughout 2024, so as the year comes to a close we take a look back at seven of the most high profile (and lavish) celeb weddings that have happened in the last 12 months.

Usher and Jennifer Goicochea: R&B icon Usher, 46, got married to long-time partner and music executive, Jennifer Goicochea, in Las Vegas, in February - not long after his celebrated half-time Super Bowl performance. The pair, who were first linked back in 2019 after they met at a mutual friend’s 40th birthday party, had an understated drive-thru wedding. Usher and Goicoechea welcomed their first child together, daughter Sovereign Bo, in 2020, followed by their son, Sire Castrello, in 2021.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi: The Stranger Things actress, 20, and the son of Jon Bon Jovi, 22, married in a private ceremony in the US in May, followed by a larger ceremony for friends and family in Tuscany, Italy later on in the year. They had been dating for four years at the time of their marriage, having met as teenagers.

Talulah Riley and Thomas Brodie-Sangster: Actor Thomas, 34, who is still best known for his role as hopeless romantic Sam in festive rom-com Love Actually, and 38-year-old Talulah, who rose to fame after appearing in St Trinian's in 2007, announced their engagement in 2023, after meeting on the set of Pistol in 2021. They married in June.

Saoirse Ronan and Jack Lowden: Actors Jack Lowden, 34, and Saoirse Ronan, 30, tied the knot at an Edinburgh Register Office in July. The loved-up pair met in 2018 when they co-starred in Mary Queen Of Scots, but they have always kept details of their romance private.

Vicky Pattison and Ercan Ramadan: Reality TV queen Vicky Pattison, 37, married fellow reality TV star Ecran Ramadan, 41, and even allowed cameras to follow them on their big day for a reality show all about their wedding. The E4 documentary, called Vicky Pattison: My Big Fat Geordie Wedding, was broadcast shortly after their August 2024 Italian wedding.

Ed Westwick and Amy Jackson: Gossip Girl actress Ed Westwick, 37, best known for playing the role of Chuck Bass in the iconic American teen drama wed actress and model Amy Jackson, 32, in August. The couple had a small legal ceremony in London on August 9, before having a bigger celebration in Italy later that month

Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma: Actress Rebel Wilson, 44, married fellow actress 40-year-old Ramona Agruma in September in a lavish Italian ceremony. Rebel’s daughter Royce served as a flower girl and both brides wore custom wedding dresses. They had a follow-up ceremony in Australia over Christmas, during which they were legally married.