The Hollywood couple have reportedly gone their separate ways following a solo Mexico holiday.

Model Kaia Gerber, 23 and Elvis actor Austin Butler, 33 have reportedly split after dating for three years. According to TMZ sources claim, “the couple ended their romantic relationship around the end of 2024.”

US actor Austin Butler and model Kaia Gerber attend the Vanity Fair 95th Oscars Party (Getty) | Getty

The daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford was recently spotted on a family holiday in Mexico for New Year. The break-up would explain why Austin Butler wasn’t there. The source also explained that there is no “bad blood” between the pair and the relationship had simply run its course.

The Hollywood couple began dating in 2021 despite a ten-year-age gap. Kaia Gerber was 20-years-old at the time and Austin Butler was 30. However, despite this the couple were inseparable attending several red carpet events including the Met Gala 2022 when they made their red carpet debut.

The Dune: Part Two star also helped Kaia Gerber move into a new home back in 2023. It was unclear if the couple were living there together but it did prompt engagement rumours. The Hollywood couple were last together in October 2024 as they were spotted in New York City heading to see Gracie Abrams in concert at the Radio City Music Hall.

Austin Butler previously dated High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens for eight years before separating in January 2020. He went on to have a brief relationship with Lily-Rose Depp in 2021 before he met Kaia Gerber.

