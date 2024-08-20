Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Paul Mescal and Gracie Abrams were spotted holding hands in London.

After months of speculation it seems the ‘Normal People’ actor, 28, has confirmed his romance with Gracie Abrams. The pair were recently spotted holding hands whilst walking through London. They first sparked romance rumours after they were seen kissing on a dinner date in Mayfair back in May.

Since the success of the TV series ‘Normal People’ with Daisy Edgar-Jones and his casting in the long-awaited ‘Gladiator’ sequel, Paul is relatively well known in the UK. According to research done by the Dalston Mill Fabrics the actor was the only male to be in the top 10 fashion icons of 2024 on Pinterest. He came third with American singers Madison Beer and Sabrina Carpenter just beating him. Taylor Swift and Blake Lively also featured in the list.

As Paul Mescal has pretty much become a household name, let’s take a look and find out everything there is to know about his new girlfriend.

Who is Gracie Abrams?

Gracie Abrams, 24, is an American singer-songwriter born in LA. Gracie signed with Interscope Records and released her first single ‘Minor’ (2020) followed by ‘This Is What It Feels Like’ (2021). After supporting Olivia Rodrigo on her tour Gracie released her debut album Good Riddance in 2023.

The singer has over three million followers on Instagram and is about to kick off her European and UK ‘The Secret of Us’ tour in February 2025.

Are Gracie Abrams and Taylor Swift friends?

Gracie and Tay-Tay have reportedly been friends since 2022 and the singer performed as an opening support act for Taylor on her Eras tour across America. Taylor Swift even saved Gracie from a fire in her Taylor’s New York apartment.

The pair were in the middle of a song writing session when a candle was knocked over in Tylor’s kitchen causing a small fire. Gracie filmed Taylor as she put the fire out with a fire extinguisher and shared it on social media.

What does Gracie Abrams have to do with Star Wars?

Does the name Abrams sound familiar? Well that's because of her famous father. Gracie is the daughter of Star Wars film-maker JJ Abrahams. Her mother is film and television producer Katie McGrath. The famous couple are also parents to sons Henry and August.

Who has Gracie Abrams dated in the past?

The singer was previously in a relationship with music producer Blake Slatkin from 2016 to 2022. After they split it was rumoured she started seeing The Maze Runner actor Dylan O'Brien after the pair were spotted together in New York but nothing was ever confirmed.

