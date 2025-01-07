Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newly single Ruth Langsford is reportedly planning a divorce party to celebrate her new chapter after her separation from Eamonn Holmes is officially confirmed.

The Loose Women anchor, 65, has been prioritising self-care and leaning on her close friends, including Rylan Clark and Coleen Nolan, following the end of her 14-year marriage.

Ruth is said to be embracing her independence and focusing on having fun with her friends. According to The Mirror, she has expressed optimism about the future, reportedly saying, "Life begins after divorce."

Ruth and Eamonn announced their separation in May 2022 after years of presenting ITV’s This Morning together. The former couple first met in 1996 and tied the knot in 2010 at Elvetham Hall in Hampshire. They share one son, Jack Holmes, 22.

Since the split, Eamonn, 65, has reportedly started a new relationship with 42-year-old relationship counsellor Katie Alexander. Meanwhile, Ruth has been throwing herself into work and focusing on self-improvement. A source told Heat magazine, "Ruth's sass is definitely back. She's ready for new adventures, and who knows, a man - if and when, it's on her terms. For now, girls' nights and piña coladas are filling the void."

The insider added, "Trips to the hairdresser and shopping for a new wardrobe have been Ruth's form of therapy. Ruth has a force field of friends—they're her armour, and they give her great advice."

Ruth has also been caring for her mother, Joan, 94, who suffered a fractured pelvis in a fall before Christmas. After spending weeks in hospital, Joan was recently discharged and returned home, much to Ruth’s relief.

Ruth shared the good news with her Instagram followers, posting a video of her mum reunited with her beloved dog, Maggie. Set to Everly Fair’s cover of I Love You Always Forever, Ruth captioned the post: "SHE'S HOME! ! ! Mum is finally out of hospital! Thank you to all the nursing staff at St. Peter's Hospital and Woking Community Hospital for taking such good care of her. As you can see, Maggie is VERY happy to have her home!"

Joan’s injury marked the second time in two years that she had a major fall during the festive season, having previously broken her hip in 2023.

What is a divorce party?

According to Family Law Specialists, a divorce party is a ceremony or event that celebrates the end of a marriage or civil partnership. It serves as a way for individuals to find closure and mark the beginning of a new chapter in their lives. These gatherings can involve either one or both members of the separating couple and often include friends and family.