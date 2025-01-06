Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Loose Women star Ruth Langsford has updated fans on her mum’s health after she was injured in an accident last month.

Ruth Langsford has updated fans on her mum Joan’s health following a fall in December which left her with a broken pelvis and bruised eye. The Loose Women panellist revealed her mother, 94, was admitted to hospital three weeks ago and would spend Christmas in hospital.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday [January 4] Ruth shared a video clip of her mum with the TV star’s beloved dog Maggie alongside the caption: “SHE’S HOME!!! Mum is finally out of hospital! Thank you to all the nursing staff at St. Peter’s Hospital and Woking Community Hospital for taking such good care of her. As you can see, Maggie is VERY happy to have her home!”

Celebrity friends commented on the post including Loose Women co-star Brenda Edwards who wrote: “Awwwwww Ruth this is amazing news I’m so happy for you both.” Makeup Artist Bryony Blake wrote: “Yay so glad she’s better xx” and Vanessa Feltz added: “Delighted for you both.”

Ruth Langsford was previously married to Eamonn Holmes from 2010 to 2024 and are parents to son Jack Holmes together. The former couple shocked fans when they announced their split in May 2024. Ruth and Eamon previously hosted This Morning but were famously axed from the show in November 2020.

