Veteran broadcaster Eamonn Holmes has opened up about his ongoing health struggles on live TV.

The 65-year-old was discussing the challenges of holiday travel, including disruptions on the M25 and train alternatives during a GB broadcast on Wednesday morning, whe opened up about how his condition affects his mobility.

Addressing the difficulties of train travel for those with disabilities, Holmes said: “The train definitely could be a dream, but I'm now sort of wheelchair laden... you rely on a lot of people to get you on and off. It's very, very difficult doing that.” He added: “I just threw that in... it's not a concern to anybody, but there we go.”

His co-host, Isabel Webster, acknowledged his struggles, saying: “Well, it's a consideration for lots of people in the same position as you, Eamonn.”

Holmes has been outspoken about his health issues in recent years. In September, he revealed that he "can no longer walk or look after himself" after back surgery in 2022 for a slipped disc. Earlier this year, he admitted the harsh possibility that he may never walk unaided again.

In 2016, Holmes underwent a double-hip replacement surgery following years of acute pain, and mobility challenges have continued to impact his daily life.

Holmes’ health struggles come after he and his estranged wife, Ruth Langsford, announced the end of their 14-year marriage earlier this year. The couple is reportedly aiming to finalise their divorce early next year, with Langsford expected to retain their £3.5 million Surrey home.

Holmes has since begun a new relationship with dating counsellor Katie Alexander, 43, who has been a supportive presence during his split from Langsford. Recent speculation about an engagement arose after Alexander was seen wearing a diamond ring during a trip to Paris.

This week, Holmes extended a rare public gesture of goodwill to Langsford after she shared an update about her 93-year-old mother, Joan, who fractured her pelvis in a fall. Holmes liked Langsford’s Instagram post, marking his first public interaction with his former wife since their separation.