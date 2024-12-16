The Loose Women panellist shared the news with fans on social media over the weekend.

Ruth Langsford’s mother Joan. 93, was rushed to hospital following on Saturday December 14. The TV presenter, 63, shared the news with fans in an emotional post on social media.

Taking to Instagram Ruth Langsford said: “No dancing in my kitchen peeling the veg for my darling Mum this Christmas….she’s had a fall and fractured her pelvis! She’s ok…ish, no surgery required thank goodness but she needs rest and time to heal now. She’s in hospital at the moment but I’m hoping to get her home soon.

“This time last year she fell and broke her hip but recovered well…she’s a very strong woman so I’m sure she’ll recover from this too. Put’s life and what’s important into perspective eh? Happy Christmas!”

This comes after Ruth’s ex-husband Eamonn Holmes recently sparked engagement rumours with his new girlfriend Katie Alexander. Katie was spotted wearing a large ring on her engagement finger during a romantic getaway to Paris last week.

Ruth and Eamonn were together from 2010 to 2024 and share a son Jack Holmes together. The former couple shocked fans when they announced their split in May 2024. Ruth and Eamon previously hosted This Morning but were famously axed from the show in November 2020.

