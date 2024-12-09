Gloria Hunniford has opened up about how she is spending her first Christmas without husband, Stephen Way, after he died earlier this year.

The Northern Irish TV and radio presenter took a break after losing her spouse of more than 25 years but has now revealed she had decorated her house like "Blackpool Illuminations" reminding herself she can “go to events and be happy”.

The 84-year-old told Best magazine: "My house is already like Blackpool Illuminations. There is a gardener at Hever Castle called Michael, who came round to help me. It's all done and up. I'm glad that I did it. I'm the first in the road to do it."

It is not the first Christmas Gloria has had to battle grief. In 2004 she lost her beloved daughter and former Blue Peter presenter, Caron Keating, to breast cancer, at the time wondering if this “searing, white hot, all-consuming pain” would kill her. Four years later she wrote about facing that first Christmas without her and how advice from her good friend Cliff Richard helped her though it.

Writing for the Daily Mail, Gloria said Cliff asked her how she would cope and if Caron had enjoyed the festive period. She “adored” Christmas, according to Gloria and so he suggested she make that year “bigger and better than ever” for Caron and her two sons, Gabriel and Charles.

Gloria said that one sentence gave her “the key” to celebrations. The Rip Off Britain star said: “That first Christmas, instead of one tree, we had five; lights like Blackpool Illuminations; we even had two six-foot-tall all-singing, all-dancing Santas and decorations in every room. We turned our little patch of Sevenoaks, Kent, into a mini Las Vegas.”

This year, Gloria is taking the same approach. Reflecting on her time with Stephen, she said: "Thirty Christmases with Stevie. He always stayed with me. You can imagine what a difference it will be but my son Michael has organised three days of celebrating, and both of Caron's boys will be with me - when a door closes, a window opens. I saw them being born. Caron asked me - that is very special."

Gloria also said Charles’ wedding, which took place just 10 days after Stephen’s death, also reminded her that she could still experience happy times. She said: “I was determined it would be a joyous day. I loved that day, so that is a lesson. I must remember I can go to events and be happy."

Gloria and Stephen married in 1998. Speaking after his death she described him as “an incredibly kind, generous, and caring man”. She said: “Stephen was a gentleman and a giant of a man, who will leave the most enormous void not only in my life, but our entire family.

“He was an incredibly kind, generous, and caring man, with a delightfully quirky sense of humour, which remained till the end. We had a tremendously happy 25-year marriage and did so many beautiful and exciting things together that I will always cherish.”