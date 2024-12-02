Mysterious Girl singer, Peter Andre, admits the daughter he shares with Katie Price - Princess - ‘lacks confidence after recording song together.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pop Singer, Peter Andre, has opened up about the musical talents of his children as he reveals he has recorded a song with his daughter princess. However, the Mysterious Girl singer says the 17-year-old, who he shares with his ex-wife, Katie Price, lacks the confidence to perform on stage.

The 51-year-old, who shot to fame in the mid-90s has been encouraging his children to follow in his footsteps. Peter and Princess have apparently now written a duet together and laid down the vocals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Writing in his OK! Magazine column, he said: "Princess said last week that she might get back into singing next year – and she has a beautiful voice. We’ve already written a song together, and recorded it. I’ve always said to her: 'I’ll never push you, whenever you want to do it, if you want to do it, you do it'."

Emily Andre, Junior Savva Andreas Andre, Princess Andre and Peter Andre attend the Pride of Britain Awards at the Grosvenor House Hotel, London | Ian West/PA Wire

He added: "I think she just lacks a bit of confidence to get up on stage; but if you heard her sing, she’s pretty amazing! I’m there to guide her and never want to push her, so we’ll see."

Peter also shares another child with Katie Price - son Junior - who has also chosen a musical career path. The 19-year-old released single Only One, which topped the charts last year after he signed a deal with Columbia Records.

Speaking at the time, Peter shared his pride over Junior's achievements, writing in his column for OK!: "It was a huge weekend in the Andre household as Junior’s new single, Only One, reached No1 on the official iTunes chart. It’s still just the beginning and we have a long way to go. He’s worked so hard for this achievement – but that is how you get results."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During an appearance on Loose Women, Junior revealed he learned the value of hard work from his dad. He said: "Naturally, a child is always going to be compared to their parents, looks as well. I take my looks from my mum and my dad but overall I just say hard work pays off.

"If you're not good at what you do, you're not going to do well. I'm very determined, I'm going to do well because I really want to do well. That's all I know for myself, I'm going to keep going and I'm just focused on me, myself and I."

Peter has three other children - Amelia, 10, Theo, eight, and eight-month-old Arabella - who he shares with second wife Emily. The couple have chosen to keep them out of the spotlight for the time being.