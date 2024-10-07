Gloria Hunniford: TV icon makes emotional return to Loose Women in wake of husband's death
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Returning to the familiar set, Gloria was warmly welcomed by her co-stars, Charlene White, Olivia Attwood, and Denise Welch, marking her first appearance since taking time away to grieve following Stephen's passing in August. Stephen had been battling a long illness before his death, leaving Gloria a widow after 25 years of marriage.
Charlene quickly addressed the noticeable change in Gloria's appearance, pointing out her weight loss. She said,"Obviously grief presents itself in different ways and it can do so physically as well. Before anyone starts, you know, worrying that you're unwell and that you're smaller than you were when you were here last time, can you clear that up?"
Gloria, ever the professional and with her characteristic warmth, responded with a light-hearted quip about her height:"The thing is that, obviously when your partner's ill, like the anxiety and the worry and all of that. Of course, I've lost weight because you don't eat properly, you're always thinking of the other person. But I am fine, thank you very much indeed, and my two sons when they come to visit they always watch what I eat."
Reassuring both her co-stars and the viewers at home, she added again,"But I am fine!"
Grateful for the support from her Loose Womenf amily, Gloria took a moment to thank her colleagues and the team behind the scenes. Her return touched the hearts of many viewers, who took to social media to express their condolences and admiration for her strength.
One viewer took to X (formerly Twitter): “Awe watching the lovely Gloria Hunniford on loose women, Irish women are tough, so sad about the loss of her lovely husband. Great to see Glo back.” Another wrote: “Sadly how losing her husband has taken its toll on Gloria, bless her.. she's lost a lot of weight.”
In August, Stephen’s family released a heartfelt statement announcing his passing:"It is with huge sadness and very heavy hearts that we share the passing of Stephen Way, Gloria’s beloved husband, who lost his battle yesterday afternoon. Stephen had been heroically fighting his illness… but always with great tenacity and a positive spirit."
In her tribute, Gloria said:"Stephen was a gentleman and a giant of a man, who will leave the most enormous void not only in my life, but our entire family. He was an incredibly kind, generous, and caring man, with a delightfully quirky sense of humour, which remained till the end. We had a tremendously happy 25-year marriage and did so many beautiful and exciting things together that I will always cherish."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.