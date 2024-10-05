Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Robbie Williams’s wife Ayda thanked fans for their support after her recent update on her mum’s health condition.

Ayda Field shared a photograph on her Instagram stories with the caption: “Taking it easy today.. Thank you for all the overwhelming love and support after sharing the news of my mother’s cancer journey. Grateful for the love.”

Ayda Field who is known as Ayda Field Williams on her Instagram page recently shared an update on her mum which said: “In honour of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, I have something to share with you …

“As many of you might know, my mother, Gwen, is my very best friend. What you may not know, is that my best friend is currently fighting for her life. A couple of months ago, my mother, a breast cancer survivor (and thriver) was given the news that her cervical cancer had come back and metastasized.

“The news has been shocking and difficult for us all to privately process. She’s cried. I’ve cried. We’ve all cried together. There have been many moments of deep sadness. And yet, also moments of profound beauty and joy, in very unexpected ways.

Loose Women’s Ayda Field reveals heartbreaking update | Getty Images for Chopard

“This is a battle. And what my mother has lost in hair and weight, she has more than gained in strength and bravery. I am lucky to have such a warrior mummy showing me the way. And I have deep gratitude, that in this moment right now, she is here to fight another day 🙏

“Sadly, 1 in 2 people will be affected by some form of cancer during their lifetime. For those of you who have faced cancer, are facing cancer, or will face it sometime in your lives, I hold your hand in solidarity. I am ready to fight back with you.

Ayda also revealed that In continued support of breast cancer awareness,@shopaydais launching a BCA sock pack where 100% of profits will be directly donated to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.@bcrfcure is a nonprofit organisation committed to achieving prevention and a cure for breast cancer.”

Ayda Field who regularly appears as a panellist on Loose Women, recently said on the show that"This is a really tough thing for me to talk about.

"My mother - we don't talk about stages in our house - and I say all of this after having discussed it with my mum that I was going to potentially discuss what she was going through.

"My mother said, 'I so want you to tell this story, I just want to make sure it's positive'.

"I am going to do my best and I am going to make this positive."

Ayda also said: "My mother unfortunately has had a return of her cervical cancer and she is also a breast cancer survivor.

"The cancer has come back; we got the news a couple of months ago and I've just been privately processing it."