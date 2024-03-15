Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Robbie Williams’s wife Ayda Field Williams describes herself on her Instagram as a “wife, mother, actress and lover of all things salted caramel.” She took time from out from her hectic lifestyle to answer some questions, which covered everything about how she would sum up her activewear brand, AYDA Activewear, to how she feels about growing older and what she does to relax.

Ayda has just launched the second drop of her spring collection, Live The F*****g Dream, which is ‘ where maximalism meets optimism meets you-ism.’ The drop, which features 9 pieces, is a modern take on 1980s silhouettes and is available exclusively here.

Now, to the questions…

What inspired you to set up your activewear brand?

I honestly wear athleisure most days and I’ve always been into fitness. I wanted to design my own range for years before I actually did it, but I’m so glad I decided to do activewear because I get to be comfortable at work and wear pieces that I love and feel good in everyday!

Did you feel that there was a gap in the market?

The industry, and the world in general, was far too serious and focused on perfection for my liking. I wanted to have a brand that was focused on having fun and not taking life too seriously.

Can you sum up your activewear brand in three words?

Elevated, Retro-Chic, Playful

Who is your brand aimed at?

The brand is aimed at women who do it all while having fun and look good doing it. I design everything to be multi-purpose so you can wear the pieces all day from school drop-off to your workout, to lunch, to dressed up for dinner, and then curled up watching your favourite reality TV show… with a bottle of wine, of course! This new spring drop for example has the most flattering performance sets, the comfiest mock-neck knit zip-up sweater and flared pant set, and baseball cap because no matter what the day throws at you, it's guaranteed to be comfortable and fun.

How much involvement do you have in the design/material of the activewear?

I’m very involved in every step of the process. I take the design and material of the activewear really seriously because I want it to be high quality, functional, and most importantly comfortable and fun. For instance, the new performance set has a thicker elasticated waistband that compresses in all the right places without restricting movement or comfort. The colourways and detailing choices are very deliberate because I want the pieces to be wearable but still playful.

How would you say your brand is different compared to other activewear companies?

We’re fun, playful, and real.

How do you see the brand developing in the next five years?

I see our community of playful customers continuing to grow internationally and let the joy spread. Joy makes the world a better place, and Ayda Active is there to make it a comfortable, fashionable, and playful journey.

What is the new collection about?

The spring collection is about making your dreams a reality - and then creating even bigger dreams. The collection brings 80s glam and maximalism to the activewear game. The colourways and detailing give you a dopamine hit the second you wear them.

Is there such a thing as a typical day in the life of Ayda Field Williams?

Not really, but I take time every day to make sure I get quality time with my family and animals and connect with my friends. Nothing makes me happier than that.

A great cocktail and handbag are always welcome too:)

Have you ever found working in this industry difficult in terms of the expectations placed upon women to continuously look young and glamorous?

Getting older is tough as a woman, especially when you’re in the public eye. It’s really hard not to compare what you see in the mirror to your younger self. I’ve learned to be more gentle with myself and enjoy the grace in getting older. Honestly, part of that is evolution, and the other part of it is fatigue...with four kids shouting my name at any given moment, I’m way too tired to sweat the small stuff!

I know everyone would like to know how you look so fabulous, do you have a strict exercise routine and diet?

I really focus on listening to my body and being mindful of what it needs...and yes, sometimes it really needs junk food and Dairy Milk! I eat breakfast if I’m hungry - but I never skip a super strong cup of black coffee in the morning (honestly, I don’t think I would be half the parent without it :).)

I fluctuate between eating mostly clean, plant-based foods and then taking down a dirty burger or copious amounts of sushi. My body is half-temple, half-garbage can. It’s all about moderation, including moderation itself. I could never give up cheese or sugar ( I’ve tried…it’s futile) and have a deep addiction to anything salted caramel. But really it’s all about balance (-ish?) for me and making sure I’m kind to my body. As for exercise - I’m a huge fan of yoga, pilates, going for long walks or hikes, weightlifting, etc. I just love getting my body moving.

How do you balance everything in your life? Your career, being a wife and a mum? Is it possible to have it all?

My family is always my priority. And juggling it all is always a case of spinning a lot of plates in the air and hoping to catch them all. I think finding balance is always a moving target, and some things change positions in the air while you are juggling them. But, I believe that as long as you stay focused and surrender the idea of perfection, you can have it all.

Would you like your children to go into the same industry or would you prefer them to do something else entirely?

I wouldn’t mind if they did, though I would be equally super happy if they didn’t. At the end of the day, I just want them to be happy in whatever they do.

What do you like to do to relax?

Any amount of time I can have to myself is rejuvenating for me. It can be anything from curling up on the couch with some snacks and wine to watch TV, going for a walk, or even just soaking in the bathtub.

What's your idea of the perfect holiday?

Going somewhere with Rob and the kids and just spending time with them without any distractions. Hopefully, a beach and sunshine is also involved.