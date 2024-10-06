Loose Women star Janet Street-Porter shares update from hospital after major surgery

Janet Street-Porter shared an update on her condition and photograph from her hospital bed on Instagram.

Loose Women star Janet Street-Porter said: “Three hours after hip replacement-masses of strong pain relief resulted in a huge smile of relief! Then the drugs wore off.. But I’m walking with a trolley HOORAY XX” Following her update, Janet Street-Porter has been inundated with well wishes from celebrities and fans.

MasterChef star John Torode said: “Big love You!,” Loose Women star Katie Piper said: “So happy to see you smiling and walking already.”

Other fans have said: “Wow you look amazing well done, you looked so worried on Loose the other day about the op which I thought wasn’t like you, but glad it went well xx,” whilst another said: “I hope your recovery goes well, you are inspirational Janet.”

Janet Street-Porter shared a photograph from her hospital bed on her Instagram and an update on her condition. | @therealjanetstreetporter/instagram

On Wednesday 2 October, Janet Street-Porter told fans on ITV’s Loose Women that she would be taking a break from the show to undergo a hip operation. Janet Street-Porter said:“I can't think about anything else. As I'm sitting here I'm shaking and my hands are freezing cold. I keep dreaming about it.

“I'm just going to go into hospital on Friday, have the operation on Friday afternoon, stay in hospital for a few days and then really, really work at rehab and physio so that I can come back as soon as possible.”

Coleen Nolan said: “You always put on this tough persona and nothing bothers you. And then at one point today you said, 'I'm really scared,' and I could have cried my eyes out.”

Before becoming part of ITV’s Loose Women in 2011 where she became known for her straight-talking views, Janet Street-Porter’s career in television began in 1975 at London Weekend Television.

Janet Street-Porter also appeared on I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here in 2004 where she finished fourth and came third on Celebrity MasterChef. The 77-year old was also the deputy fashion editor at the Daily Mail and fashion editor of the Evening Standard.

