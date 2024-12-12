TV star Penny Lancaster has accused Gregg Wallace of bullying and harassment during her time on Celebrity MasterChef in 2021.

Speaking on ITV's Loose Women, the 53-year-old model and the wife of legendary singer Sir Rod Stewart, claimed she was both a witness to and a victim of Wallace’s alleged behaviour.

She said: “I most definitely was witness and victim to some of the bullying and harassment behaviour of Gregg Wallace. Unfortunately, a lot of those involved in the production team were also witness to that. I really feel that he used his position of power to, I believe, intimidate and cause distress to a lot of people on set. It’s really unfortunate that someone like him is allowed to get away with that, while others sort of stand by and let it happen.”

Lancaster revealed she was unaware her husband would publicly accuse Wallace of misconduct until she saw his Instagram post. Stewart wrote: “Good riddance Wallace… You humiliated my wife when she was on the show, but you had that bit cut out didn’t you? You’re a tubby, bald-headed, ill-mannered bully. Karma got ya. Sir Rod Stewart.”

While Lancaster was initially shocked by the post, she admitted, “I felt a little bit vindicated that something was put out there.” She linked her experience to the broader Me Too movement, saying: “It’s shocking to think how many women suffer at the hands of (men) in powerful positions and are too afraid to speak out. They don’t feel at the time that they’re going to be supported or listened to. Sometimes it can take years for someone to come forward.”

Wallace recently stepped down from Celebrity MasterChef as Banijay UK, the show’s production company, investigates allegations of misconduct. BBC bosses stated they will not “tolerate behaviour that falls below the standards we expect” and reaffirmed their commitment to fostering a “kind, inclusive, and respectful” culture.

Last week, Wallace apologised after claiming complaints about his behaviour came from “a handful of middle-class women of a certain age,” and announced he would “take some time out.” His lawyers have strongly denied that he engaged in sexually harassing behavior.

Wallace has yet to address Lancaster’s specific claims publicly.