Hollywood actress Isla Fisher checked into a luxury retreat in Germany - that offers fasting and liver packages.

The Australian actress, 48, spent her New Year's Eve at Buchinger Wilhelmi, a clinic for 'therapeutic fasting, integrative medicine and inspiration', after splitting from her ex-husband. It was revealed last month that Isla pocketed almost $1 million after selling her Sydney apartment amid her divorce from actor Sasha Baron Cohen.

The pair had been married for 14 years. Isla and Sacha jointly filed to end their marriage in 2023 and publicly confirmed their separation in April 2024.

Their statement read: 'After a long tennis match lasting over 20 years, we are finally putting our racquets down. In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage. We have always prioritised our privacy and have been quietly working through this change.”

The former Home and Away star Isla shared images of the retreat on Instagram. She said of the retreat: “This has been the most incredible way to spend the new year. Six days at Buchinger!

“Therapeutic fasting, integrative medicine, inspiring treatments for the spirit and soul. Every kind of therapy cocooned in warmth and care - the kindest hands. Everything you repress just comes out, all at once.”

One photo showed her posing with a peaceful expression on her face as she stood in front of a stunning view of Lake Constance. Wellness packages at Buchinger start at about AUD$5,649 for a standard room, but can get up to AUD$32,035 for a week's stay.

It appears that the actress opted for the Time Out package, which according to the website, is a “week devoted to recuperation and regeneration”. Organic gourmet meals tailored to health requirements are offered, as well as a 'therapy voucher' worth about AUD$407.

On the website it states that the medical services offered in the retreat’s packages include a “daily morning health check by an experienced nurse” and a “daily liver pack on days during fasting to stimulate the liver function”. Intestinal cleansing by a nurse is also offered as a medical service during the retreat.

A therapy voucher is included in each of its packages, and you can use it for nutritional advice, a psychotherapy or coaching session. The retreat is located in Überlingen, a German city on the northern shore of Lake Constance. Lake Constance is a beautiful 63km-long central European lake that borders Germany, Austria and Switzerland.