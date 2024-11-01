Holidays are still on offer that you can book where you will be joined by one of your favourite celebrities.

Good Housekeeping Holidays has chatted to stars and asked them to join its readers on trip to incredible places, including Venice, Egypt and the Scottish Highlands. The celebrities include the likes of esteemed journalists to top chefs to eminent historians.

The holidays include tours, talks, demonstrations and even exclusive concerts in exciting locations all over the UK, continental Europe, and further afield. There is an option of a leisurely river cruise through the gorgeous landscapes of Italy or France or an English country escape with visits to nearby gardens.

Listed below are the holidays that you can still book with celebrity and expert guests.

Holiday with - James Martin

This is an eight-day cruise taking place in April 2025. You'll visit St Mark's Basilica after dark for a peaceful lighting ceremony, tour Torcello's basilica with an art historian, and get VIP access to Doge's Palace. Top chef James Martin will be joining you on your luxury ship, SS Venezia, where he will host a talk and Q&A about his career and design and cook a grand gala dinner.

Holiday with - Lucy Worsley

This five-day jaunt through the decades is centred on an exclusive talk and Q&A about Sandringham and the modern-day monarchy by historian Lucy Worsley. She will also accompany you on a tour of the Royal Family's iconic country retreat and its formal gardens, sharing her insider knowledge.

You’ll travel around Norfolk by vintage train (the Bure Valley Railway, Bittern Line and North Norfolk Railway) and by paddle-steamer on the stunning Broads. And there’s even some free time left over to explore the much-loved likes of Wroxham, Horning and Cromer at your leisure. The book is available to book from April to September 2025.

Holiday with - Michael Portillo

You will board on the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express, A Belmond Train. On this exclusive trip, you'll stay in Venice for two days, before hopping aboard and travelling to Paris. You'll also get to enjoy the company of journalist and rail enthusiast, Michael Portillo, who will join you for an evening talk and night on board. The trip takes place in March 2025.

Holiday with - Lee Durrell

You'll visit filming locations from the show, The Durrells, like the famous White House in Kalami, once home to Lawrence Durrell. And there will also be the chance to meet Lee Durrell herself, who will give a talk and join you on excursions. It will take place in May 2025.

Holiday with - Monica Galetti

You will see the sights of Venice on this trip. You'll get to meet locals selling fantastically fresh produce, and all in the company of top chef Monica Galetti, who will join for part of this cruise. After a talk and Q&A, she'll accompany you on a visit to the market on Chioggia, a seaside town south of Venice.

You'll get to explore the islands of Torcello, Murano and Burano hidden gems that are often overlooked. And, of course, you'll get exclusive access to the top sights of the city of Venice itself, including a special lighting ceremony at St Mark’s Basilica and VIP entry to the Doge's Palace. It will take place in April 2025.