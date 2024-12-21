Top 10 best Christmas soap storylines over the years including EastEnders and Coronation Street
If there’s one thing we look forward to over Christmas it has to be the soap storylines. Sitting back over the festive period and enjoying all the drama unfold is a family tradition in our house. Over the years we have seen the biggest soap storylines unravel but here are the top ten storyline ranked by YouTube views.
Few things capture the holiday spirit like the drama and excitement of UK Christmas TV. And no soap does festive drama better than EastEnders. But which are the most popular UK TV Christmas scenes that got everyone talking and could this year’s episode cement EastEnders as the undisputed king of festive soap drama?
EastEnders takes the crown as producing UK’s most-watched festive soap episodes. New research from Slingo reveals EastEnders dominates the UK festive soap roster, claiming 6 out of the 10 most-watched festive soap moments. From Max and Stacey’s explosive affair reveal to the heartbreaking loss of Tiffany, these unforgettable moments have defined Christmas TV for decades.
- EastEnders - Max Branning and Stacey Slater affair revealed (2007) 1,600,000 views.
- EastEnders - Tiffany Mitchell dies after being runover (1998) 883,000 views
- Coronation Street - The Tram Crash (2010) 623,000
- EastEnders - Den and Angie Watts divorce (1986) 342,000 views
- EastEnders - Who killed Archie Mitchell? (2009) 250,000 views
- EastEnders - Kat Slater and Alfie Moon’s wedding (2003) 215,055 views
- Emmerdale - Val Pollard Return (2017) 150,051 views
- EastEnders - Ronnie Mitchell’s baby swap (2011) 136,000 views
- Coronation Street - Hilda Ogden’s farewell (1987) 103,000 views
- Hollyoaks Becca Dean and Justin’s affair begins (2005) 76,082 views
