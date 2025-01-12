Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The 12 islanders returning to Love Island All Stars have been announced - but which of them earns the most money?

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Maya Jama is set to host again as the past contestants return to the ITV dating show - and the famous villa - for a second shot at love.

Brand new data by Sudoku.com.au reveals the most influential Love Island All Stars series 2 contestanrs - based on how much each can earn per sponsored Instagram post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Researchers used an internal influencer calculator tool to analyse the contestants' follower counts and engagement rates and determine the average amount each could earn per sponsored Instagram post.

Luca Bish is the most influential Love Island All Stars contestant, with the ability to earn a maximum of £12,345 per sponsored Instagram post. He has the highest number of followers out of all the contestants, at over 1.2 million.

After leaving the villa in 2022, Luca's relationship with footballer’s daughter, Gemma Owen, remained in the limelight as their online interactions kept fans invested. Their relationship came to an end, but fans’ love of him of him didn’t. He also posts several fitness-related posts, appealing to followers interested in health and wellness.

Love Island All Stars is back for a second series - here’s how much all the cast earn. | ITV

Scott Thomas is the second most influential Love Island All Stars contestant, with the ability to earn a maximum of £10,726 per sponsored Instagram post. Scott is the co-founder of the PR agency The Social PR and the platform Food 4 Thoughts. With his entrepreneurial success, he has attracted a wide range of followers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also has a widely established presence in the fitness industry, frequently posting about his fitness journey, workouts, and overall wellness. He also has famous siblings, actors Ryan and Adam Thomas, and the family shares a large fan base.

Kaz Crossley ranks third, with a maximum of £10,561 potential earnings per sponsored Instagram post. She has over 1.1 million Instagram followers and has established a massive fanbase through several avenues. She was recently involved in philanthropy, supporting communities in Thailand. She also posts about beauty routines, makeup tutorials, fitness, fashion, and other brand collaborations.

Curtis Pritchard ranks fourth place, with a maximum potential earning of £10,357 per sponsored Instagram post. He has over 1.1 million followers. Before Love Island, Curtis was already well-known as a professional dancer on Dancing with the Stars Ireland. Since Love Island, he appeared on several reality TV shows including The Greatest Dancer as a receptionist and Celebs Go Dating.

Gabby Allen ranks fifth most influential, with a maximum of £9,265 potential earnings per sponsored Instagram post. With just over 998,000 followers, she is from Liverpool and is a qualified fitness trainer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She often shares workout routines, fitness tips, and motivational content which attracts wider audiences. She also promotes body positivity, mental health awareness, and self-confidence, which are key values appreciated by her audience.

Ranking sixth through to twelfth are India Reynolds, Marcel Somerville, Elma Pazar, Nas Majeed, Olivia Hawkins, Ronnie Vint, and Catherine Agbaje.

India has the potential to earn a maximum of £7,859 per sponsored post, while Marcel could gain £5,517. Elma may make up to £4,144. Nas stands to make up to £3,659, closely followed by Olivia’s £3,091. Lastly Ronnie could be paid up to £2,105 and Catherine may get £1,970.

Love Island All Stars series two starts on Monday (January 13) on ITV 2 and ITV X at 9pm.