Love Island All Stars is back on our screens soon, and there are rumours flying about some of the show’s most high profile alumni making a reappearance.

Former contestant Tommy Fury was allegedly approached by producers to join the cast of the second series of the All Stars edition of the show following his high-profile split from now ex-fiancé Molly-Mae Hague. Tommy and Molly-Mae has met on the fifth series of Love Island and went on to welcome daughter Bambi and were planning their wedding when Molly-Mae announced their shock split last year.

In August 2024, the 25-year-old influencer and businesswoman took to Instagram to update her fans, saying: “Never in a million years did I think I'd ever have to write this. After five years of being together I never imagined our story would end, especially not this way.

Tommy Fury (L) and Molly-Mae Hague at the Misspap Launch Party on October 10, 2019. (Photo by Ricky Vigil/Getty Images for Misspap) | Getty

“I am extremely upset to announce that mine and Tommy's relationship has come to an end. I will forever be grateful for the most important thing to me now and always, my beautiful daughter. Without us there would be no her, she will always be my priority.”

Tommy was accused of cheating on Molly-Mae in the aftermath of the shock announcement, with the 25-year-old boxer vehemently denying the allegations.

Despite his supposedly single status, Tommy is said to have turned down the invite from Love Island producers. The 25-year-old boxer is said to have been working towards reconciliation with his former fiancé.

Love Island executive producer Mike Spencer told The Mirror: “I don’t know if we approached Molly but we do ask everyone who is single. We make the call, invite them to audition and then pick.”

He added: "If Molly and Tommy would like to come back here together we’d love them. What if Molly and Tommy turned up on night one!” laughed Spence. “That would be interesting. We’ll get Bambi here too. We can build a creche.”

It comes amid rumours that the pair did in fact rekindle their romance during a New Years’ party in Cheshire. Reports suggested that the exes were seen getting close, with Tommy and Molly-Mae allegedly locking lips during the event.

Molly-Mae is set to reveal her reaction to the break-up in her new Amazon Prime documentary series ‘Molly-Mae: Behind It All’, which releases on January 17. in the trailer of the show, she can be seen saying: “All I ever wanted was to get married. Suddenly, overnight, every part of my life changed.

“The last couple of months has been like the worst couple of months of my life. I am angry with him. I am very hurt. Sometimes it just really hits you that I’m in this alone now.”

Love Island All Stars returns at 9pm on Monday, January 13 on ITV2 and ITVX.