Another season of Love Is Blind will soon air on Netflix - and if the trailer is anything to go by it’s going to be really juicy.

It’s hard to believe, but it’s been almost five years since we first fell in love with Love Is Blind. The concept seemed crazy - as people to date behind walls and then get engaged sight unseen if they form a connection, to test that age old saying “love is blind”.

The show started in the US, but it has proved so popular that there are now several versions of it across the world, including UK, Germany and Brazil. Season 8 of the original US version will air soon, but Netflix has already confirmed that the show has been renewed until season 10.

A trailer for the upcoming eighth season has just been dropped by Netflix, which looks back at some of the most iconic moments from the previous seven seasons - including happy moments, tearful breakdowns and downright strange moments which got everyone talking, such as when season 6 contestant Chelsea Blackwell suggested she looked like Megan Fox.

Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about Love Is Blind season 8.

When will Love Is Blind season 8 air?

Love Is Blind season 8 will air on Valentine’s Day, Friday February 14. This date has been chosen specifically by Netflix for the new series launch as it is five years to the day since the first season aired, which was Friday Febraury 14 2020.

If the release format follows that of previous season, the first five episodes will air on February 14, followed by three more each subsequent Friday, until all 12 episodes have aired. We therefore, expect, that the final episode - where we see which couples marry and which don’t - to air on Friday March 7.

There will then, of course, be a reunion episode where we find out what has happened to the couples in the time since the show ended. This is typically filmed a week or so before it actually airs, and then lands on the streaming platform about a week after the final episode. So, the reunion should air on around Friday March 14.

Is there a Love Is Blind season 8 trailer?

Yes, there is a Love Is Blind season 8 trailer. You can watch it below:

Are one Love Is Blind season 8 couple dated before?

If you’ve just watched the trailer above you’ll know that, as well as re-capping some of the show’s most talked about moments, it also hints at some drama between two of the cast members.

In the last few seconds of the trailer, you hear a woman saying: “When the door opened, that was not the first time that he saw me.” . . . Now, of course, that’s being left as a cliff hanger and the trailer doesn’t give any context regarding what this actually means. Viewers don’t even see the face of the woman who said those words.

It’s fair to assume that it could be possible that one couple match and then, at the reveal, realise that they have already met in person - and could have even dated. This sort of thing has happened before. Who can forget all the drama that happened in season five when Uche Okorhoa and Lydia Arleen Velez, who had previously dated in the real world, recognised each other’s voices in the pods?

Plus, we know that all the singles from this season are from, which Minneapolis, which is a major but pretty small city in Minnesota. So, it’s not unlikely that two exes would sign up to the show and run into each other in the pods. But, we’ll have to wait until the season airs to know the true meaning behind that dramatic last sentence from the trailer.

Who is in the Love Is Blind season 8 cast?

The full pod squad for season 8 hasn't been announced yet yet, but fans did get to meet three contestants during the season 7 reunion special, which aired in October. All we know about them, however, is that their names are Alex, Brittany, and Joey.

Alex said that he hadn't prioritised dating in his life and that Minneapolis is a "small community." "You kind of see the same people over and over, and it's a small bar scene. I just never found the right person that clicked for me, but I'm excited to be here,” he added.