Love Is Blind star Lauren Speed-Hamilton pays tribute after her dad Bill dies on Christmas Day

Tom Morton
By Tom Morton

Editor

31st Dec 2024, 7:04am
A reality star is mourning the loss of her father, who died on Christmas Day.

Lauren Speed-Hamilton is known to millions after appearing in Netflix’s Love Is Blind, in which a couple get married without having previously met in person - only having spoken via a ‘pod’.

Lauren and her husband Cameron Hamilton appeared on the first series of the show - as did her father Bill, who walked her down the aisle during the televised wedding.

The couple met in October 2018 on the first day of Love Is Blind filming. Hamilton proposed to her five days later and they were married the following month.

The series was screened on Netflix in early 2020

Love is Blind star Lauren Speed-Hamilton's father Bill Speed died on Christmas Day, 2024Love is Blind star Lauren Speed-Hamilton's father Bill Speed died on Christmas Day, 2024
Love is Blind star Lauren Speed-Hamilton's father Bill Speed died on Christmas Day, 2024 | Lauren Speed-Hamilton @need4lspeed / Instagram

Now Speed-Hamilton has revealed her heartache after a Christmas tragedy.

She wrote on Instagram: “It’s so difficult to even make this post. On December 25th, I lost my father, my backbone, and my first love. For those who’ve followed me or met me through Love Is Blind, you’ve seen firsthand how much I loved my Dad + he loved me. He was always my biggest cheerleader/protector, and I’ll forever be a Daddy’s Girl.

“Words can’t fully capture the depth of my heartbreak or how much he meant to me. His laughter and larger than life presence filled EVERY room he entered, and I will carry his love in my heart forever. Please keep my family in your thoughts as we navigate this heartbreaking loss. I LOVE YOU Daddy 🤍🙏🏾 Thank you for everything. I promise to keep killin’ em as you would say and make you proud.”

Related topics:InstagramNetflixLove Is Blind

